Critical Contrast: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.12% 6.94% 1.03% KeyCorp 15.85% 8.52% 0.85%

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 KeyCorp 5 9 5 0 2.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 49.44%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 1.93 $400.88 million $5.37 6.32 KeyCorp $7.69 billion 1.49 $1.72 billion $1.80 6.52

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operates 114 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

