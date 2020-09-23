Critical Contrast: Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) & Westamerica Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WABC)

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Princeton National Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 9.13, suggesting that its share price is 813% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 37.72% 10.50% 1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 6.93 $80.39 million $2.98 17.81

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Princeton National Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

