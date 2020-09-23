Critical Review: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) vs. Advanced Deposition Technologies (NYSE:ADTC)

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) and Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CIRCOR International and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIRCOR International -25.29% 11.73% 2.83% Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CIRCOR International and Advanced Deposition Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIRCOR International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIRCOR International presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.59%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.12, meaning that its stock price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIRCOR International and Advanced Deposition Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIRCOR International $964.31 million 0.55 -$133.93 million $2.62 10.05 Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Deposition Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIRCOR International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; oil mist systems and preventative lubrication services; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Aerospace and Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; automatic recircultaing valves; and severe service and general service control valves for the end-users, OEMs, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

