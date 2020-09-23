Critical Review: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 8 15 0 2.65 OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $127.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.36%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Volatility and Risk

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.99 billion 7.07 $1.36 billion $5.15 22.27 OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.21 $83.17 million $4.60 17.03

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 20.14% 14.80% 8.07% OSI Systems 6.45% 15.39% 6.65%

Summary

Analog Devices beats OSI Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

