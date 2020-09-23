CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.52 million and a PE ratio of 65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

