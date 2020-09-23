Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 58,088 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24.

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

On Thursday, July 9th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $28,296,468.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.68. 5,834,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,222. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

