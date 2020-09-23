Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 1,600 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CRWD traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,834,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,222. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.
Crowdstrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
