Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $113.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

