Crypto Sports Trading Up 101.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $259,212.16 and $701.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00448402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012953 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005890 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026284 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

