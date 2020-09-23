Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $173.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.73 or 0.04406649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.