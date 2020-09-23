Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.62 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.