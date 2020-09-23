Cryptopay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $329.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.48 or 0.04406907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

