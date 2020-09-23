CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.50 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

