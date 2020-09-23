CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE CTS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 216,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. CTS has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CTS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

