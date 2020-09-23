CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, herbs, and microgreens for retail stores, restaurants, institutions, and markets. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Langley, Canada.

