Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.
Cummins stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 876,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,282. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
