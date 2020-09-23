Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 876,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,282. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

