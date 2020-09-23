Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 2.7%

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) shares shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.24. 1,011,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 586,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

