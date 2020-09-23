CureVac B.V.’s Quiet Period Will End on September 23rd (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V.’s (NASDAQ:CVAC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 23rd. CureVac B.V. had issued 13,333,333 shares in its IPO on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $213,333,328 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During CureVac B.V.’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. CureVac B.V. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

