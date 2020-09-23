Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Shares Down 25%

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN)’s stock price traded down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 1,094,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,510,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $747,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87.

About Curzon Energy (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

