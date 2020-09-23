CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CVB Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CVB Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,981,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

