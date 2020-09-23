CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $689,809.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00426435 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,575.71 or 1.00395595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

