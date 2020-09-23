CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 370.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.
CyrusOne stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.
In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.