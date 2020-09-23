CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 370.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.