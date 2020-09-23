Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.
CTSO opened at $8.19 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
