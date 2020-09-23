Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

CTSO opened at $8.19 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

