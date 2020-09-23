DAD Chain (DAD) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.04398328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

DAD Chain Token Profile

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD Chain

DAD Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

