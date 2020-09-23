Dai (DAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66.54 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Dai has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. Dai has a total market capitalization of $854.16 million and $66.54 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00228501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.01473228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00193469 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 842,527,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,008,326 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OasisDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

