Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) Shares Up 6.9%

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.07 and last traded at $38.01. 31,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 30,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 2.88% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.