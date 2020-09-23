Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Down 1.8%

Dais Analytic Corp (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $42,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Dais Analytic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The company focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

