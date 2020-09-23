Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Danaher has raised its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.