Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.
Danaher has raised its dividend by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
NYSE:DHR opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.