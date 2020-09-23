DAPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $200,291.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $200,291.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.53 or 0.04426711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.