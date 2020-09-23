Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $663.55 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $68.27 or 0.00648664 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Bittrex, xBTCe and Tux Exchange. Dash has a total market cap of $663.55 million and $318.62 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.24 or 0.14587642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033705 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,719,871 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

