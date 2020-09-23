Datamine Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185,815.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $764,983.75 and approximately $185,815.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00079640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000447 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00115286 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008533 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,417,312 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

