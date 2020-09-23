Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0008

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. Datawallet has a market cap of $313,439.86 and approximately $12,456.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

