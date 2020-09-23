Datum Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $907,712.65 and $37,960.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.04375432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

