Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s (PLAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,483 shares of company stock worth $540,017. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.