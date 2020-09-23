DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -145.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

DealNet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DealNet Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DealNet Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.