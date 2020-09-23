Decentraland Price Down 4.5% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Decentraland has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $14.18 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.04405257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

About Decentraland

MANA is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,344,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,549,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

