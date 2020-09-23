Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

