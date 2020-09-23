Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $241.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.13. 16,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

