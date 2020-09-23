DEEX Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. DEEX has a market cap of $294,732.96 and approximately $398.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002688 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001669 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000383 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

