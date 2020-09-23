Degenerator Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00642992 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.04 or 0.10017142 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000758 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

