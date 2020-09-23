Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of DKL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 58,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $895.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.04.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. The business had revenue of $117.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

