Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts have commented on DLVHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. 859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.