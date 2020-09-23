Dell (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Dell stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. 45,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,312,092.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,641,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

