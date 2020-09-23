Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS) Trading Up 0.9%

Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRS)’s share price were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.91. Approximately 1,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.