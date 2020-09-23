Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deltex Medical Group (LON:DEMG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:DEMG opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.43. Deltex Medical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.90 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

In related news, insider David Moorhouse purchased 370,000 shares of Deltex Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,834.71).

Deltex Medical Group plc manufactures and sells oesophageal doppler monitoring (ODM) systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Canada, and internationally. It develops, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that generate low frequency ultrasound signal to visualize and measure blood flow in the central circulation.

