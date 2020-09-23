(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $19.39. (DEN) shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 74,881 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

(DEN) Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for (DEN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (DEN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.