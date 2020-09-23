Dent Price Hits $0.0002 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Dent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Radar Relay and WazirX. Dent has a market cap of $18.04 million and $291,019.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00227167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00081905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.01450502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00186007 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, WazirX, CoinBene, IDEX, FCoin, Lykke Exchange, Liquid, BitForex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

