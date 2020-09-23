DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -193.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

