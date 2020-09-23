Desire Trading 66% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $19,361.80 and $9,983.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.63 or 0.03241223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.02054326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00424800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00855701 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00504532 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

