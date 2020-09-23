Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.75 ($22.05).

DTE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.46 ($17.01). 9,261,904 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

